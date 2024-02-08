An Important Milestone in Nairobi’s Green City Development

City Hall in Nairobi – Kenya’s capital – has become the first government building in Africa to be certified as a green building by the Word Bank’s International Finance Corporation. Kenya Green Building Society CEO Nasra Nanda said Nairobi had set a new standard for urban development, emphasising the importance of sustainable practices in shaping the cities of the future. At a ceremony to mark the occasion, Nairobi County governor Sakaja Johnson thanked everyone who made it possible for City Hall to reach the milestone.

SOURCE: BBC