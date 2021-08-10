iAfrica

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago 1 min read

Birthright AFRICA inspires youth and young adults of African descent ages 13 – 30 to explore their cultural roots and legacy of innovation within the United States and select nations in Africa as a birthright. Embedded in the mission, is the Ghanaian principle of sankofa, says cofounder Walla Elsheikh, which holds that you need to build upon the past to get where you’re going. The itinerary consists of visits to U.S. cities with a strong Black culture, like Washington, D.C., followed by a 10-day trip abroad. Schedules are packed with stops at historical sites, like Ghana’s Cape Coast fort and dungeons, as well as more forward-looking ones, like Accra’s African Center for Economic Transformation.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

