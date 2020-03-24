Mar 24, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

An Extract from the Book ‘Africa First!’ by Jakkie Cilliers

Mar 24, 2020 1 min read

Share with your network!

“In repeated visits to Ghana over the past two decades, I have witnessed the amazing political and developmental revolution that is taking place there, and in many other African states, and been able to consider its potential for job creation and progress. By African standards, Ghana is small, with a population of around 29-million people. It is more urbanised than most African countries (at around 60%), allowing for a more rapid transition to digital services and making it easier to provide water, sanitation and other services.”

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Lucrative Business that’s Killing the Congo Basin

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

A Trailer of Death Intercepted in Mozambique

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

The Scars of the CAR Give Rise to a New Threat

Mar 24, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

An Extract from the Book ‘Africa First!’ by Jakkie Cilliers

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

The Lucrative Business that’s Killing the Congo Basin

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

A Trailer of Death Intercepted in Mozambique

Mar 24, 2020
2 min read

African Jazz Legend Manu Dibango Dies From Coronavirus In France

Mar 24, 2020