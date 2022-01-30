iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

An Explosion of Senegalese Taste and Culture Taking the Streets of London

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Senegalese soul food that warms the heart, doesn’t break the bank and brings people together is the best way to describe Little Baobab. Since 2015, the pop-up restaurant has carved out space in London’s already vibrant food-scene to offer the best of Senegal’s traditional meals in a healthy and affordable package, all to the beat of African musician’s live tunes in the background of the successful pop-up. Speaking of signatures, the dishes most recognized and characterized by the restaurant are the Chicken Yassa, Mafe and Thieboudienne. Being the most popular dishes on the menu, they receive lots of positive feedback no matter where in London, Little Baobab turn up.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

What I Buy and Why: Cameroonian Collector Diane Audrey Ngako on How a Garage Sale Sparked Her Passion for Collecting

3 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Chef Brings Secrets of African Cuisine to Dining Table

5 mins ago
1 min read

Five Nigeria-Based Designers from Made by Design

8 mins ago
1 min read

Arlette Bashizi Wants to See More Congolese Women Photographers

9 mins ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Has a Complicated Relationship with Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

Tunes from the Rose of Bamako

4 days ago
1 min read

National Carriers Across Africa are Going Through the Same Turbulence

4 days ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Political Options Just Expanded

4 days ago
1 min read

Protecting Forests from Developers has been a Daunting Task in Kenya

4 days ago
1 min read

Looking to Relocate To and Live in Africa?

4 days ago
1 min read

Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mozambique

4 days ago
1 min read

First Kenyan to Reach the Third Round of a Grand Slam in any Singles Event

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

An Explosion of Senegalese Taste and Culture Taking the Streets of London

6 seconds ago
1 min read

What I Buy and Why: Cameroonian Collector Diane Audrey Ngako on How a Garage Sale Sparked Her Passion for Collecting

3 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Chef Brings Secrets of African Cuisine to Dining Table

5 mins ago
1 min read

Five Nigeria-Based Designers from Made by Design

8 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer