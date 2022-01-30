An Explosion of Senegalese Taste and Culture Taking the Streets of London

Senegalese soul food that warms the heart, doesn’t break the bank and brings people together is the best way to describe Little Baobab. Since 2015, the pop-up restaurant has carved out space in London’s already vibrant food-scene to offer the best of Senegal’s traditional meals in a healthy and affordable package, all to the beat of African musician’s live tunes in the background of the successful pop-up. Speaking of signatures, the dishes most recognized and characterized by the restaurant are the Chicken Yassa, Mafe and Thieboudienne. Being the most popular dishes on the menu, they receive lots of positive feedback no matter where in London, Little Baobab turn up.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Stories
What I Buy and Why: Cameroonian Collector Diane Audrey Ngako on How a Garage Sale Sparked Her Passion for Collecting
Congolese Chef Brings Secrets of African Cuisine to Dining Table
Five Nigeria-Based Designers from Made by Design
Arlette Bashizi Wants to See More Congolese Women Photographers
Burna Boy Has a Complicated Relationship with Africa
Tunes from the Rose of Bamako
National Carriers Across Africa are Going Through the Same Turbulence
Zimbabwe’s Political Options Just Expanded
Protecting Forests from Developers has been a Daunting Task in Kenya
Looking to Relocate To and Live in Africa?
Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mozambique
First Kenyan to Reach the Third Round of a Grand Slam in any Singles Event