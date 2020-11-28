An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

With a mission to put African fashion on the map, Anna Getanah has built African Mosaique into a business that embodies the principle of “by Africans, for Africans.” Showcasing the artisanal skills of African design traditions, her boutique has become a launchpad for careers and a destination for those seeking the authentic and the exceptional. Many of the designs on display incorporate shema, an Ethiopian handwoven fabric, and kitenge, the African wax print fabric popular across much of the continent. It’s the incubator that Ms. Getaneh is particularly proud of, a program designed to help emerging designers on every stage of launching a fashion brand — from skills to production to business plans and beyond.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
