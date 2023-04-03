An Epic Contest to Determine Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction has Kicked Off

South Africa’s Table Mountain and Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro will face off at this year’s World Travel Awards for the crown of Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction. South African attractions such as Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront are in a contest against the Pyramids of Giza and Mount Kilimanjaro, among others. The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. It is widely seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the travel and tourism sector.

