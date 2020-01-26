Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

5 mins ago 1 min read

The landscape of the White Desert can be deceiving: What first appears to be a cool, snowy landscape is actually a mind-bendingly hot region of western Egypt. Summer highs average in the 100s. The desert is known for its wind-shaped chalk rock formations, which often resemble giant mushroom clouds frozen in time.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Stories

1 min read

The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel

1 min ago
1 min read

The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town

2 mins ago
1 min read

What to do in Dakar

6 mins ago
1 min read

‘Film School Africa’ Documentary Shows Filmmaking as Art Therapy is Healing Apartheid Rifts in South Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

South African Designers You Need to Know Now

10 mins ago
1 min read

Jailed Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Wins PEN Prize for Freedom of Expression

11 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel

1 min ago
1 min read

The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town

2 mins ago
1 min read

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

5 mins ago
1 min read

What to do in Dakar

6 mins ago