An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

The landscape of the White Desert can be deceiving: What first appears to be a cool, snowy landscape is actually a mind-bendingly hot region of western Egypt. Summer highs average in the 100s. The desert is known for its wind-shaped chalk rock formations, which often resemble giant mushroom clouds frozen in time.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel
The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town
What to do in Dakar
‘Film School Africa’ Documentary Shows Filmmaking as Art Therapy is Healing Apartheid Rifts in South Africa
South African Designers You Need to Know Now
Jailed Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Wins PEN Prize for Freedom of Expression