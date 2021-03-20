An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination

The 4 month long digital media campaign, titled ‘Mosi-Oa-Tunya’ – a well-known name for the iconic natural wonder that is Victoria Falls – the site of Livingstone as a bustling tourism hub and host for Zambia and beyond. A name that provides immediate recognition of what it means and what it represents to the people of Zambia. The campaign, in partnership with an award-winning communications company, Love Africa Marketing, aims to grow Livingstone and its iconic activities as a destination within the domestic tourism market in Zambia. This is to create national awareness and interest in Livingstone as a destination; to tackle the misperceptions of the city within the domestic market; to reduce the barrier to entry for travel and to increase tourism numbers to Livingstone to experience the town and everything it has to offer.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Making Safari Conservation Cool
Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There
Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors
A List of Black-owned Accommodations on the Continent
Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up
The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global
First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today
Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa
Malawians Can Now Buy and Trade Shares from this Major Company
Harare Firm Makes Online Banking Easier
Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In