An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies

Souleymane Cissé is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest African film-makers of all time – and the world’s most prestigious film festival, Cannes, agrees. The Mali-born director has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Carrosse d’Or (the Golden Coach) award. Cissé’s reputation largely rests on the quality of the four films he made in the most prolific period of his career between 1975 and 1987, culminating in the release of Yeelen (The Light), which won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. It was the first African film to receive such critical recognition at a festival renowned for its celebration of pioneering new directions in film-making. Previous awardees include celebrated western directors, including Martin Scorcese and Jane Campion, but also Cissé’s cinematic hero, Sembène.
More Stories
The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding
3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival
How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation
West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry
Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn
Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa
Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs
The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues
Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank
The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023
A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene