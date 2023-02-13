An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

The balance between rootedness and freedom is a recurring theme in the work of Nairobi-born artist, Wangechi Mutu, and it will soon be on magnificent display at New York’s New Museum. For the first time in the museum’s history, it will devote the entirety of its exhibition space to a 25-year career retrospective of one artist
