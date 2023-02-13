iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

18 hours ago 1 min read

The balance between rootedness and freedom is a recurring theme in the work of Nairobi-born artist, Wangechi Mutu, and it will soon be on magnificent display at New York’s New Museum. For the first time in the museum’s history, it will devote the entirety of its exhibition space to a 25-year career retrospective of one artist      

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

18 hours ago
1 min read

4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023  

18 hours ago
1 min read

Have You Tasted the Transatlantic Ties in African Cuisine?

18 hours ago
1 min read

10 Questions with Jomo Tariku    

18 hours ago
1 min read

Best Treks in Morocco for Wildlife

18 hours ago
1 min read

Heavy Rains Dampen South Africa’s Kruger Experience

18 hours ago
1 min read

Why Mauritius is Perennially Popular with South Africans

18 hours ago
1 min read

The Story of Kenya’s Public Transport

18 hours ago
2 min read

Tanzania’s Mo Dewji Ready to take on Coca Cola and Pepsi

3 days ago
1 min read

To Succeed African Climate Statups Need more Local Patient Capital

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Hosted the World’s Biggest Mining Investment Conference this Week

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

18 hours ago
1 min read

An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

18 hours ago
1 min read

4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023  

18 hours ago

Share