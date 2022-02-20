iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

An Architect’s Agenda

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Sir David Adjaye is known for architecture that transforms spaces and lives. His latest undertaking may be his most impactful to date. In partnership with the Ghanaian government, he is building 111 hospitals across the country with a goal of transforming local healthcare and making the country a destination for medical tourism. This includes 101 district hospitals designed by Adjaye, two psychiatric hospitals, seven regional hospitals, and a redeveloped psychiatric hospital in Accra. A single hospital design from his London-based firm, Adjaye Associates, will be applied to the 101 new district hospitals, in a scheme that will allow the design to conform to each unique geographic condition in both rural and urban areas. Each hospital facility is designed as a single-storey campus featuring primary care facilities such as emergency departments, surgery, maternity and paediatric wards, physiotherapy, OPD, labs and diagnostics. All of this will be supported by other structures such as waiting pavilions, kitchens, energy centres, residences and courtyard.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

