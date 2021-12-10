An App that Rewards Customers for Recycling their Solid Waste

Plstka, a waste management startup active in the delta region of Egypt, has secured a round of seed funding to help it scale. Using the app, people can exchange waste for discounts and coupon vouchers in various life services, including medical services and transportation, while it also provides a new in-game experience called Plstka Profitable Competition, which makes users compete with each other to raise more awareness about the environment. The startup has now raised an undisclosed round of seed funding from Alexandria Angels Network with a matching fund from Hivos as it bids to build its user base. AlexAngels angel investor Dr Khalid Al Tawil said the waste management industry had become an important part of the global economy. “The world is shifting to green energy and waste management and Plstka is targeting a blue ocean market in Egypt’s Delta where there is a huge potential for the waste management industry to grow and expand locally and globally,” he said.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
The Coronavirus Pandemic has Derailed the Global Campaign against Malaria
Weather Grinds Cairo to a Standstill
Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About
Providing Quality Distance Learning for All
WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns
Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis
Africa’s Strategy Should Look Forward Not East or West
Covid Cases in South Africa Surged by 255% in the Past Seven Days
AU Joins Calls Against Discriminating Southern Africa
Tennis Queen Runs Successful Take-away
Latest Arrest in Lilongwe’s Quest to Stop Graft
Tunisians Took On the Government and Won