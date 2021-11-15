iAfrica

An African Restaurant Tucked Away in Lisbon

5 hours ago 1 min read

Chef Jeny started cooking when she was just a young child back home in Mozambique, where girls typically learn cooking at an early age. Initially, she did not enjoy it, however, she developed a passion for cooking when people began telling her how much they loved her food, and she realized she had a real talent for the culinary arts. Cantinho do Aziz was opened in the 80s by Chef Jeny’s husband’s parents, Mr. Aziz and Mrs. Farida. In an era when Lisbon had no other African restaurants, the visionary couple was happy to fill that void, becoming pioneers for Mozambican cuisine in the city. Today, Cantinho do Aziz has a branch in Leeds, England and hosts pop-ups in New York City. Chef Jeny’s famous hot sauce, Aziz Piri Piri, is sold on Amazon and Walmart. And her cookbook, Cozinha Moçambicana, is the winner of two Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

