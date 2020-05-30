Sat. May 30th, 2020

An African Literary Festival for the Age of Coronavirus

28 mins ago 1 min read

In the current age of forced isolation, an innovative, online literary festival is all about fostering connection, and it’s turning into a major success. Afrolit Sans Frontieres brings together a wide cross-section of diasporan writers with those who love them, and it’s proven to be a fascinating forum for addressing topics and questions that might not otherwise be aired in person.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

