An African Literary Festival for the Age of Coronavirus

In the current age of forced isolation, an innovative, online literary festival is all about fostering connection, and it’s turning into a major success. Afrolit Sans Frontieres brings together a wide cross-section of diasporan writers with those who love them, and it’s proven to be a fascinating forum for addressing topics and questions that might not otherwise be aired in person.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
Egypt Looks to Attract Urban Tourists
Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories
Senegal’s Hot Spots Brought to a Standstill
Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open
Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent
Africa Day 2020