Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale

Christie’s hybrid “20th Century: Hong Kong to New York” sale closed this week, achieving $119.2 million in total sales, with a sell-through rate of 90 percent by lot. The sale saw a number of new auction records for artists including Amoako Boafo, Dana Schutz, Nicolas Party, Joyce Pensato, and Shara Hughes. Boafo, whose painting The Lemon Bathing Suit (2019) made waves earlier this year when it sold at Phillips for $880,971, broke the $1 million mark with his 2019 canvas Baba Diop, which sold for US$1.1 million, beating its low estimate by roughly a factor of ten.
SOURCE: ARTSY
