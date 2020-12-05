iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale

14 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Christie’s hybrid “20th Century: Hong Kong to New York” sale closed this week, achieving $119.2 million in total sales, with a sell-through rate of 90 percent by lot. The sale saw a number of new auction records for artists including Amoako Boafo, Dana Schutz, Nicolas Party, Joyce Pensato, and Shara Hughes. Boafo, whose painting The Lemon Bathing Suit (2019) made waves earlier this year when it sold at Phillips for $880,971, broke the $1 million mark with his 2019 canvas Baba Diop, which sold for US$1.1 million, beating its low estimate by roughly a factor of ten.

SOURCE: ARTSY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

22 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Bedrock of Afrobeats

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Nollywood Movie Stirring Controversy

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Distancing Experiment in Joburg’s Hotspots

16 mins ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition

15 hours ago
1 min read

Open Call for African Startups Addressing Access to Energy, Agriculture, Mobility Issues

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

23 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

5 mins ago