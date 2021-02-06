iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe

53 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As increasing globalization has promoted greater awareness of fashion trends from distant places, one part of the world that still struggles to attract attention is Africa.  One person aiming to change the story is Amira Rasool, founder of The Folklore, an online marketplace for African luxury fashion goods. In addition to creating a sales channel for African goods, The Folklore affords African creatives a platform on which to exchange ideas and to gain recognition. As a company that sells luxury designer apparel and accessories from African designers that previously were unable to penetrate the global market, being able to have direct contact with customers is essential. Rasool used to have physical events, installations and pop-ups shops that allowed the team to connect with people to understand the brands, often explaining what individual designers do or how they’ve witnessed the artist(s) create. People want to know about the brands they are supporting, particularly when they spend a lot of money. Nowadays, there’s a more social conscious customer, so during Covid-19, we’ve had to rely on our editorial content, and our video content to achieve that same engagement level. Even just me not being able to go to events, wearing the clothes and promoting the artists, has been a challenge.           

SOURCE: CREATIVE BOOM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

20 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

22 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

24 mins ago
1 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

31 mins ago
1 min read

Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

33 mins ago
1 min read

Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star

40 mins ago
1 min read

Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named

42 mins ago
1 min read

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

46 mins ago
1 min read

FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

48 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

16 hours ago
1 min read

Building Africa’s Biggest Data Centre

16 hours ago
1 min read

Easing the Fears of Zambia’s Mining Firms

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

20 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

22 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

24 mins ago
1 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

31 mins ago