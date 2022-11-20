American Sargeant Set For 2023 F1 Debut After Securing Super-Licence Points

American Logan Sargeant will be able to make his Formula One debut with Williams next season after securing the necessary points to qualify for a super-licence at the season-ending Formula 2 round in Abu Dhabi.
Sargeant, set to become the first American to line up on the starting grid since 2015, was announced by Williams as Canadian Nicholas Latifi’s replacement last month, subject to him qualifying for a super-licence, which is mandatory for drivers to race in Formula One.
The 21-year-old, who will line up alongside British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon, got the job done this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit with a sixth and fifth place finish in the category’s two races that earned him fourth in the overall standings.
Florida-born Sargeant, a member of U.S.-owned Williams’s young driver academy, will make his Formula One debut at a time of surging popularity for Formula One in the United States.
The U.S. had two races on the calendar this year in Miami and Austin, Texas, with Las Vegas set to become the third next year.
The last American to race in Formula One was Alexander Rossi.
More Stories
South Africa Make Six Changes To Squad For England Test
World Cup Gets Underway With Stakes High For Host Qatar
After Rocky Buildup, Football Ready To Grab World Cup Spotlight
Verstappen Wins Season-Ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Mental Health Not Helped By Tough Tour Demands – Federer
Djokovic Sets Up Meeting With Ruud In ATP Final Championship
With Stadium Beer Ban, World Cup Fans Look For Sip Of Hope
Retiring Vettel Comes Alive In Final F1 Qualifying
France Striker Benzema Out Of World Cup
Strong Second Half Sees Springboks To Runaway Victory Over Italy
Verstappen Takes Final Pole Of The F1 Season
Heart Scare Gave Eriksen New Appreciation Of Family And Football