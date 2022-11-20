iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

American Sargeant Set For 2023 F1 Debut After Securing Super-Licence Points

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
24 mins ago 1 min read

American Logan Sargeant will be able to make his Formula One debut with Williams next season after securing the necessary points to qualify for a super-licence at the season-ending Formula 2 round in Abu Dhabi.

Sargeant, set to become the first American to line up on the starting grid since 2015, was announced by Williams as Canadian Nicholas Latifi’s replacement last month, subject to him qualifying for a super-licence, which is mandatory for drivers to race in Formula One.

The 21-year-old, who will line up alongside British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon, got the job done this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit with a sixth and fifth place finish in the category’s two races that earned him fourth in the overall standings.

Florida-born Sargeant, a member of U.S.-owned Williams’s young driver academy, will make his Formula One debut at a time of surging popularity for Formula One in the United States.

The U.S. had two races on the calendar this year in Miami and Austin, Texas, with Las Vegas set to become the third next year.

The last American to race in Formula One was Alexander Rossi.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

South Africa Make Six Changes To Squad For England Test

29 seconds ago
3 min read

World Cup Gets Underway With Stakes High For Host Qatar

9 mins ago
3 min read

After Rocky Buildup, Football Ready To Grab World Cup Spotlight

18 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Wins Season-Ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

21 mins ago
2 min read

Mental Health Not Helped By Tough Tour Demands – Federer

7 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Sets Up Meeting With Ruud In ATP Final Championship

8 hours ago
2 min read

With Stadium Beer Ban, World Cup Fans Look For Sip Of Hope

8 hours ago
2 min read

Retiring Vettel Comes Alive In Final F1 Qualifying

9 hours ago
2 min read

France Striker Benzema Out Of World Cup

9 hours ago
2 min read

Strong Second Half Sees Springboks To Runaway Victory Over Italy

24 hours ago
2 min read

Verstappen Takes Final Pole Of The F1 Season

24 hours ago
2 min read

Heart Scare Gave Eriksen New Appreciation Of Family And Football

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

South Africa Make Six Changes To Squad For England Test

29 seconds ago
3 min read

World Cup Gets Underway With Stakes High For Host Qatar

9 mins ago
3 min read

After Rocky Buildup, Football Ready To Grab World Cup Spotlight

18 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Wins Season-Ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

21 mins ago

Share