Amendments Meant To Help SA Exit State Of Disaster – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Thursday said his department was amending the Health Regulations Act so the country could move out of the state of disaster.
But Phaahla said government must ensure there were sufficient measures in place to handle future COVID-19 waves.
“We are working on our health regulations in making sure that we can have enough protection measures through the National Health Act and its regulations to replace the state of disaster.”
The state of disaster has been in place for nearly two years.
He said government has not been deaf to calls to ending the state of disaster which has been in place for almost two years.
