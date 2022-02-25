iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Amendments Meant To Help SA Exit State Of Disaster – Phaahla

EWN

1 hour ago 1 min read

Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Thursday said his department was amending the Health Regulations Act so the country could move out of the state of disaster.

But Phaahla said government must ensure there were sufficient measures in place to handle future COVID-19 waves.

“We are working on our health regulations in making sure that we can have enough protection measures through the National Health Act and its regulations to replace the state of disaster.”

The state of disaster has been in place for nearly two years.

He said government has not been deaf to calls to ending the state of disaster which has been in place for almost two years.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

1 hour ago
1 min read

Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 411 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Census Extended As Stats SA Struggles With Logistics

1 day ago
1 min read

Phaahla Welcomes Health Department’s Allocation

1 day ago
2 min read

Godongwana’s Budget Hailed For Balanced Approach

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

2 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Are Sectional Title Schemes A Viable Option For Low-Income Households?

5 mins ago
1 min read

SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

1 hour ago
1 min read

Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

1 hour ago
1 min read

Amendments Meant To Help SA Exit State Of Disaster – Phaahla

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer