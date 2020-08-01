Amended School Calendar Released For 2020

The Department of Basic Education has on Saturday released a revised version of the 2020 academic year.
When an already thoroughly disrupted school calendar resumes later this month, a very different academic programme awaits.
There will be another break in October to separate the third and fourth terms, from the 26th to the 30th.
Grade 12s must’ve wrapped up their year-end exams by mid-December, marking will be completed by 22 January.
The school year for grades R to 11 should be concluded by 15 December. The academic year won’t be rolled over into 2021.
More Stories
ANC Silent On Whether It Will Take Action Against Masondo
Stats Reveal Role Of Alcohol In Violent Crime
Minister Creecy Clarifies Accommodation Regulations
Staggering EC Crime Figures Shows Bloody Crime Wave Continues
New Regulations Further Burden, Job Losses For Hunting Industry
Women’s Day 2020 – Empower Our Women To Keep Them Safe
Government Announces Changes To Lockdown Rules: Leisure Travel Within Provinces Now Permitted
Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape
ANC Gauteng Orders Masuku To Take Special Leave Effective Immediately
PEC: Masuku, Diko To Be Referred To Integrity Commission Over COVID-19 Corruption Claims
SIU: 102 Gauteng Companies Now Investigated For COVID-19 Corruption Claims
COVID-19 Update: 471,123 Cases; 297,967 Recoveries; 7497 Deaths