iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Amended School Calendar Released For 2020

Photo Credit: Debby Hudson on Unsplash

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Basic Education has on Saturday released a revised version of the 2020 academic year.

When an already thoroughly disrupted school calendar resumes later this month, a very different academic programme awaits.

There will be another break in October to separate the third and fourth terms, from the 26th to the 30th.

Grade 12s must’ve wrapped up their year-end exams by mid-December, marking will be completed by 22 January.

The school year for grades R to 11 should be concluded by 15 December. The academic year won’t be rolled over into 2021.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Silent On Whether It Will Take Action Against Masondo

2 hours ago
1 min read

Stats Reveal Role Of Alcohol In Violent Crime

10 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Creecy Clarifies Accommodation Regulations

10 hours ago
2 min read

Staggering EC Crime Figures Shows Bloody Crime Wave Continues

1 day ago
2 min read

New Regulations Further Burden, Job Losses For Hunting Industry

1 day ago
3 min read

Women’s Day 2020 – Empower Our Women To Keep Them Safe

1 day ago
1 min read

Government Announces Changes To Lockdown Rules: Leisure Travel Within Provinces Now Permitted

2 days ago
1 min read

Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Gauteng Orders Masuku To Take Special Leave Effective Immediately

2 days ago
1 min read

PEC: Masuku, Diko To Be Referred To Integrity Commission Over COVID-19 Corruption Claims

2 days ago
1 min read

SIU: 102 Gauteng Companies Now Investigated For COVID-19 Corruption Claims

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Update: 471,123 Cases; 297,967 Recoveries; 7497 Deaths

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Silent On Whether It Will Take Action Against Masondo

2 hours ago
1 min read

Amended School Calendar Released For 2020

2 hours ago
2 min read

Proteas tour to West Indies On Hold Indefinitely

2 hours ago
3 min read

Hamilton Takes Pole For Home British GP

2 hours ago