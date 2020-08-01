Amended School Calendar Released For 2020

Share with your network!

The Department of Basic Education has on Saturday released a revised version of the 2020 academic year.

When an already thoroughly disrupted school calendar resumes later this month, a very different academic programme awaits.

There will be another break in October to separate the third and fourth terms, from the 26th to the 30th.

Grade 12s must’ve wrapped up their year-end exams by mid-December, marking will be completed by 22 January.

The school year for grades R to 11 should be concluded by 15 December. The academic year won’t be rolled over into 2021.

