Amcu Marks 10th anniversary Of Marikana Massacre

Preparations are under way for the official ceremony to mark 10 years since the Marikana Massacre.
Community leaders, unions, mineworkers and some politicians are expected to be among attendees of what has been described as an event of global importance.
The families of the slain mineworkers are also expected to attend.
The stage is set in Marikana for trade union, Amcu, to lead the commemoration ceremony.
As is tradition now, mineworkers will stop working in honour of the lives lost at the infamous koppie.
The families of the slain mineworkers say they’re still waiting for justice.
In what was described as a blot on democratic South Africa, police killed 34 striking miners in August 2012.
