Ambulance Crews Attacked While On Duty In Cape Town Amid Lockdown

Share with your network!

Two ambulance crews have been attacked while on duty in parts of Cape Town.

On Monday night, EMS officials were attacked in Mitchells Plain and were held at gunpoint. Over the weekend, an ambulance vehicle was stoned during a protest.

The Western Cape Department of Health said since January, there had been 18 attacks on EMS officials.

On Monday at around 8 pm, the ambulance vehicle was stoned and paramedics were approached by a suspect with a gun in Tafelsig.

And on Friday evening, on Baden Powell Road and Walter Sisulu Drive in Khayelitsha, an ambulance was stoned during a protest.

In both incidents, the EMS personnel managed to getaway.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said over the long weekend, emergency services responded to more than 4,800 incidents in the Western Cape.

One-hundred-and-forty-seven incidents were in red zone areas and 55 transport-related incidents.

These red zone areas include Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Hanover Park and Chicago in Paarl.

EWN

Share with your network!