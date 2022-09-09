AmaZulu Royal Family Mourns Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The Zulu monarch has joined the multitude of people around the world in mourning the passing of the British monarch Queen Elizabeth.
Traditional Prime Minister of the amaZulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi described the queen as a principled person who gave her entire life to the service of her nation.
He said her genuine concern for her people will never be forgotten.
Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday evening at her Balmoral palace in Scotland surrounded by family members.
She was 96 years old.
