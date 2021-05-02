AmaZulu Royal Family Feeling Unsettled

Share with your network!

The veracity of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will is being questioned.

His first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, and her children want the process of appointing a new Regent to be interdicted.

Zwelithini passed away almost two months ago and current Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, says the scuffle in the Royal house is heart-wrenching and has hit the AmaZulu nation hard.

Buthelezi says the Royal family is feeling unsettled about speculation as to who will take over the throne.

He is calling for calm and says the speculation needs to stop.

But, he’s confident the Royal family will be able to sort out their differences.

