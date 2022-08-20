iAfrica

AmaZulu King Misuzulu To Enter Sacred Kraal

There’s a flurry of activity in the small town of kwaNongona in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of this weekend’s coronation.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu will perform the ceremony of entering the kraal on Saturday. This will signify his coronation in the Zulu tradition.

Thousands of people — among them kings, traditional and political leaders and royal families — are expected to attend.

People in kwaNongona say they hope the new king will hit the ground running and that his vision will bring much-needed social impact to the community.

The coronation follows several court applications and disputes involving members of the deeply divided Zulu royal family.

King MisuZulu will enter the kraal flanked by senior members of the royal family, amakhosi and amabutho.

