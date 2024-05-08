Amazon’s Entry into the African Market could not have Come at a Better Time

Foreign businesses looking to penetrate the African market typically go through some of the continent’s most advanced and largest markets. This was Amazon’s approach as it launched its online services in one of the continent’s largest markets; South Africa. Amazon.co.za will provide same-day and next-day delivery from over 3,000 collection stations. Customers will receive free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery on future orders above $27.07, according to a statement. Amazon would offer goods from 20 different categories. It would also make products from international and local vendors available on its platform.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER