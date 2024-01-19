Amazon Prime Video to Scale Down Operations in Africa

The global streaming giant is also set to lay off staff in these markets. This is the latest in a line of decisions geared toward restructuring the multinational in order to “improve the operational running of the multi-territory business”. However, some shows in the Middle East and African regions that have begun production such as “LOL ZA” and “Ebuka Turns Up Africa”, would be completed. Needless to say, the streaming company would put an end to greenlighting the production of content in the Sub-Saharan region moving forward.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER