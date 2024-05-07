Amazon Launches Amazon.co.za In South Africa

Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon.co.za, providing customers in South Africa with a new online shopping experience. Available by either downloading the Amazon Shopping App or visiting www.amazon.co.za on desktop or mobile browsers, customers can now discover and shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories, take advantage of great prices, and enjoy same-day and next-day delivery.

For products fulfilled by Amazon, customers will enjoy free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500. Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp, so they can track their order at every step of the way. To further ensure a convenient and trusted shopping experience, Amazon.co.za offers hassle-free returns within 30 days via convenient options, including home pickup and self-drop. Additionally, customer support is provided via phone, email, and live chat.

“We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za, along with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa. We provide customers with great value, broad selection – including international and local products – and a convenient delivery experience. From today, customers can count on Amazon.co.za for a stress-free shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery, access to 3,000 pickup points, 24/7 customer support, and easy returns. Customers will also enjoy free delivery on their first order,” said Robert Koen, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon.



Amazon.co.za features a wide range of products across categories such as Consumer Electronics, Sporting Equipment, Toys, Home, and small Kitchen Appliances, including international brands such as Apple, Sony, HP, LEGO, Chicco, Maybelline, Pampers, Neutrogena, and Johnson’s. The store will also include popular local brands from independent South African sellers, including Amanda-Jayne, King Kong Leather, Masodi, and Tiger Lily.

Amazon has also partnered with goGOGOgo, a South African non-profit organization, offering customers theopportunity to package eligible products in handmade gift bags. Based in Johannesburg with projects across South Africa, goGOGOgo is dedicated to building the capacity, skills, and knowledge of grandmothers, locally known as GOGOs. Made from recycled plastic and handsewn, these gift bags directly support local businesses and income generation opportunities for GOGOs raising children. With over four million children in South Africa being raised by GOGOs, this project helps contribute to improved life outcomes for these families.

“We are grateful for this wonderful opportunity to partner with Amazon to expand our reach and make a meaningful impact in promoting positive life opportunities and health outcomes for GOGOs and the children they are raising, often in difficult conditions,” said Founder of goGOGOgo, Jane Simmonds. “Through this partnership, Amazon recognizes the importance of our cause to support these extraordinary women in the vital role they play within their families and their communities around South Africa.”



New opportunities for local businesses

More than 60% of the items sold in Amazon’s stores globally are from independent sellers — most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses — providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for shoppers. As part of its commitment to connect customers with businesses throughout the country, Amazon.co.za offers independent sellers an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale, while leveraging the innovative capabilities, valuable tools, and educational content provided by Amazon.

“The heartbeat of our small business enterprises measures the health of our country’s economy. If they are pumping, the nation is growing. We welcome companies that provide opportunities for local sellers and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. We are counting on Amazon to provide such opportunities to our small enterprises, and look forward to working together to unlock these opportunities. This will create jobs and contribute to government’s objective of repairing the legacy of poverty and inequality. This is the heartbeat we want to hear,” said Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Launching the Amazon.co.za store with thousands of independent sellers, customers can choose from a wide variety of local brands including NomakadeTM, a local business offering organic hair care products. “With our uniquely formulated products made for coily African hair, we want to inspire self-confidence and self-love to celebrate the ‘Naturally Flexible Elegance’ of natural hair,” said Noma Diko, founder and CEO of NomakadeTM. “NomakadeTM has counted on word of mouth for its success, but now we look forward to reaching more South Africans with Amazon.”

South African businesses of all sizes can sell their products to customers across the country through Amazon. The company offers independent sellers access to easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers, as well as reports and analytics to improve sales.

“Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses – small or large – is incredibly important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers,” added Koen. “Today is only the start of Amazon.co.za. We will continue to improve and enhance our shopping experience to serve customers and sellers across South Africa.”

To experience Amazon.co.za, please visit the website on www.amazon.co.za on both desktop and mobile browsers, or download the Amazon Shopping app.