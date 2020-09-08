iAfrica

iAfrica

Amazing Grace For Children Caught In Lockdown – By African Heartbeat

Image: supplied

9 mins ago 2 min read

Some of the neediest and most destitute of children in South Africa are set to benefit from an initiative by a newly created non-profit organisation, African Heartbeat.

As COVID19 Lockdown continues to impact hard-hit communities and the charities working tirelessly to support them, a group of ordinary South Africans have joined forces to make a difference in the lives of these people.

The first in a series of professionally produced music videos has been released to raise awareness for the African Children’s Feeding Scheme. This community education and feeding initiative, which has been serving the poor for more than 75 years, provides ten thousand meals per school day, along with an array of other projects aimed at empowering the most vulnerable members of our society.

Watch the video for “Amazing Grace for children caught in lockdown”

“The idea is to create a series of uniquely positive music videos focused on stirring the hearts and minds of all South Africans. Professionally produced by some of the most respected names in the industry, each video will include a call to action to the public to donate to communities worst affected,” said Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon practicing in Cape Town and the man behind the initiative.

Music producer and composer Riaan Steyn has arranged an eclectically Afro-centric new score for Amazing Grace, arguably the world’s most well-known and well-loved hymn. Harnessing the vocal talents of Lichtenberg himself, Lethabo Mokheti, violin virtuoso Elzaan Coetzee and the South African Youth Choir directed by Phil Robinson, renowned film and TV producer Anne Myers and her team have crafted an exquisitely tender and moving visual spectacle, one which succeeds in conveying this crucial message in an elegant and evocative manner.

All the parties involved have volunteered their time and talent to the project free of charge.

Digital media strategist Jay Botes has designed a cutting edge website, as well as other digital media platforms to propagate the video. For more information go to www.africanheartbeat.org.za.

