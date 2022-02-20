Amapiano: How this South African Sound Has Become One of the Hottest New Music Genres  

Starting in South Africa’s club scene around 2012, Amapiano is a musical genre that features a lot of soul and a great beat. During the COVID pandemic, it soared in popularity thanks in part to TikTok dance challenges, and it continues to attract a global audience. While its popularity is unquestioned, the birth of Amapiano — which means “the pianos” in South Africa’s Zulu language — is often the subject of debate. Some argue the infectious sound is rooted in Kwaito, a style of music which blended house beats with hip hop in the 1990s. Music producer, record label owner, and Kwaito pioneer Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, known as Oskido, says Kwaito emerged following a period of political change, that saw the release of Nelson Mandela and the decline of apartheid. “The younger generation at that time, we started creating our own music, which we called Kwaito. We used to take house music, slow it down and from there, we reprogrammed the music,” he says. Fast forward two decades and Amapiano emerges. It features the same slowed-down house beats as Kwaito, but also incorporates jazz, synths and percussive basslines.
SOURCE: CNN
Starting in South Africa’s club scene around 2012, Amapiano is a musical genre that features a lot of soul and a great beat. During the COVID pandemic, it soared in popularity thanks in part to TikTok dance challenges, and it continues to attract a global audience. While its popularity is unquestioned, the birth of Amapiano — which means “the pianos” in South Africa’s Zulu language — is often the subject of debate. Some argue the infectious sound is rooted in Kwaito, a style of music which blended house beats with hip hop in the 1990s. Music producer, record label owner, and Kwaito pioneer Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, known as Oskido, says Kwaito emerged following a period of political change, that saw the release of Nelson Mandela and the decline of apartheid. “The younger generation at that time, we started creating our own music, which we called Kwaito. We used to take house music, slow it down and from there, we reprogrammed the music,” he says. Fast forward two decades and Amapiano emerges. It features the same slowed-down house beats as Kwaito, but also incorporates jazz, synths and percussive basslines.
More Stories
Jaftha’s Flower Farm in Cape Town: A Painful History, A Bright Future
Authentic Nigerian Food in Dubai
Belgium is Ready to Return Congolese Looted Artefacts
The Freight Trucking Market in Africa
Burundi’s Prospects Now that the Sanctions have been Lifted
Covid-19 Grant Spurs Successful Business for Sowetan Entrepreneur
The Living Conditions of People Living with Albinism across West Africa
Is this a Failure for France and Its Policy of Fighting Terrorism in West Africa?
Promoting Swahili as a Pan-African Language
What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?
What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence
Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal