‘AmaPanyaza’ Now Peace Officers

The Justice Department has designated Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens the powers of Peace Officers.

It says this will clear up confusion regarding their powers and duties.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says AmaPanyaza will now work within a specific framework.

“It was important that we define those responsibilities clearly and also to expand what is already there, as we know currently we do have Gauteng Police Traffic officers.

“This was a way to ensure that at least the framework under which Amapanyaza works will be that specific framework of the National Road Traffic Act.”