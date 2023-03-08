ALX Africa’s First-ever All-female Software Engineering Cohort

Known for their work in partnership with visionary organisations to empower people in Africa and in other indigenous communities abroad to access dignified and fulfilling work, the Mastercard Foundation wants to help ALX to sponsor young women who meet the eligibility requirements the opportunity to be equipped with employable skills to enter high-growth career paths in the digital economy. ALX already has an initiative dedicated toward women in the industry called ‘WomXn and Tech’ – which was inspired by the UN’s IWD theme of ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’ – the new Mastercard Foundation collab cohort will form part of this initiative.
SOURCE: NEWS 24
