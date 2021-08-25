Alternative Ways To Make A Real Difference This Women’s Month

Traditionally Women’s Month has been a time for South Africans to come together through various initiatives to recognise the hard-won freedoms women have realised, but also the long path that still needs to be walked. However, with lockdown restrictions still in place, this powerful movement has to find alternative ways to support this worthy cause. There are several organizations facilitating female empowerment across the country to help South African women. Here are some worthy causes you can support not only this Women’s Month but throughout the year..

Relate Bracelets

Relate is a 100% not-for-profit social enterprise, which donates the majority of its revenue to credible causes and continually creates income opportunities for South Africa’s most vulnerable citizens. In addition, recipients receive upskilling, training and education, which equips those living in poverty with the tools to uplift themselves. Relate has also worked with many women focused organisations like Ikamva Labantu who has been supporting thousands of children and senior citizens within their existing community programmes across Cape Town. You can support by visiting the Relate website to purchase a bracelet or look out for them at the tills at selected retailers. Relate has also created dedicated bracelets for two women-run local businesses Sadie and Jean and Sarah Feldman, which will help support charities working with women.

Mothers2Mothers

mothers2mothers supports and promotes the empowerment and education of pregnant women and new mothers living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to increased access to medical care.

m2m assists women in combating the stigma of HIV/AIDS within their families and communities, supports a mother’s adherence to medical treatment, and reduces the likelihood that her children will become orphaned. M2m also trains and employs HIV-positive mothers who have already gone through their program. These Mentor Mothers then provide peer education and psychosocial support to HIV-positive pregnant women and new mothers, empowering them to access life-saving treatment for their babies and for themselves. The Mentor Mothers become an integral element of clinical prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) care.

18twenty8

18twenty8 is a 100% women-led Non-Profit Organisation that empowers young women by providing strategies for their educational and personal development. Their initiatives include facilitating life-skills workshops for schoolgirls in marginalised communities and providing financial assistance and mentorship for undergraduate female students. Their workshops have a strong focus on female development, covering topics such as personal hygiene, goal setting, CV writing and much more.

Visit 18twenty8.org to find out more about how you can get involved.

Goodbye Malaria

Women play an important role in the fight against Malaria in Southern Africa, while also being significantly impacted by this disease. Goodbye Malaria and NOVA chocolate have teamed up to launch two new flavours of sugar free, fat-free chocolate, which use ethically sourced ingredients. Proceeds from the sales go towards raising funds for malaria elimination. By simply indulging in a delicious treat, you can help support this cause. Look out for the new salted caramel and coconut milk chocolate flavours in stores which are beautifully packaged with stunning artwork depicting women. If you’re looking to support an organisation with a proven record of helping the needy in sustainable ways, look no further than these organisations. Check their websites to see how you can be of assistance.

