Alpine Fined 10,000 Euros For Pitstop Blunder

Formula One stewards fined Renault-owned Alpine 10,000 euros ($10,654) on Sunday after a bungled Chinese Grand Prix pitstop left a mechanic on the ground.

Pierre Gasly was given the green light to exit the pitbox before the right rear tyre had been properly fitted when a team member incorrectly clicked a button to release the car.

The French driver was stopped before leaving the pitbox, with a mechanic falling backwards in the chaos but able to continue for the remainder of the race.

Stewards said Gasly had not been at fault and the team was wholly responsible.

Alpine have yet to score a point in five races and are last but one in the constructors’ championship. Gasly finished 13th on Sunday and team mate Esteban Ocon, with an upgraded car, 11th.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt, and we will investigate the reasons to avoid such incidents in future,” said team boss Bruno Famin.

Reuters