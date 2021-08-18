Almost R120m Stolen From ATMs During Unrest

A staggering R120-million was stolen from ATMs during last month’s riots.
The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) says over 1,200 ATMs and 310 bank branches were vandalised.
Looters broke some of the ATMs by force and 82 branch safes were also breached.
SABRIC says any suspicious transactions should be reported to the Financial Intelligence Centre.
