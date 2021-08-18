iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Almost R120m Stolen From ATMs During Unrest

Image: Pexels

2 hours ago 1 min read

A staggering R120-million was stolen from ATMs during last month’s riots.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) says over 1,200 ATMs and 310 bank branches were vandalised.

Looters broke some of the ATMs by force and 82 branch safes were also breached.

SABRIC says any suspicious transactions should be reported to the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng Motorists Urged To Renew Licenses

2 hours ago
1 min read

Modack, Kilian Back In The Dock

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sama Warns Medical Professionals From Spreading Unverified Information

2 hours ago
3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

1 day ago
1 min read

Transnet Seeks Private Investors

1 day ago
vote
1 min read

Disagreement Over Bid To Postpone Vote

1 day ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

CT Opens Second Mass Vaccination Site

1 day ago
COVID-19 2
2 min read

SA Reports 7 983 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
South African Airways
2 min read

South African Airways Welcomes New Interim Executive

2 days ago
1 min read

Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

2 days ago
1 min read

Phaahla Worried About Slow Uptake Of COVID Vaccines

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng Motorists Urged To Renew Licenses

2 hours ago
1 min read

Modack, Kilian Back In The Dock

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sama Warns Medical Professionals From Spreading Unverified Information

2 hours ago
1 min read

Almost R120m Stolen From ATMs During Unrest

2 hours ago