iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter

FILE: Police and traffic officials at a roadblock during the SA lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Almost 100 people have died countrywide over the Easter weekend.

Drunk driving, unsafe overtaking and excessive speeding are said to be some of the causes.

“When we started with the law enforcement operations on Thursday, and even prior to that, the movement, the number of fatalities and the difficulties were considerably low,” says Gauteng Transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo.

A large portion of the fatalities are pedestrians, however, Mamabolo highlighted the speed at which motorists are driving that has been a concern.

The KZN Transport Department says the province recorded over 37 crashes. He says at least 40 people lost their lives on the roads over the Easter period.

Meanwhile, the Kwa-Zulu Natal Transport Department says the province has recorded over 37 crashes. At least 40 people died on the roads over the period.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls

2 hours ago
1 min read

Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 452 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

I Wasn’t An Experiment Gone Wrong – Maimane

1 day ago
1 min read

Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild

1 day ago
1 min read

Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 463 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away

2 days ago
1 min read

More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 hours ago
1 min read

Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls

2 hours ago
1 min read

Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile

2 hours ago