Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter

Almost 100 people have died countrywide over the Easter weekend.

Drunk driving, unsafe overtaking and excessive speeding are said to be some of the causes.

“When we started with the law enforcement operations on Thursday, and even prior to that, the movement, the number of fatalities and the difficulties were considerably low,” says Gauteng Transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo.

A large portion of the fatalities are pedestrians, however, Mamabolo highlighted the speed at which motorists are driving that has been a concern.

Meanwhile, the Kwa-Zulu Natal Transport Department says the province has recorded over 37 crashes. At least 40 people died on the roads over the period.

