Almiron, Gayle Fire Newcastle To Win Over West Brom

Newcastle United shook off the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club as Miguel Almiron netted the fastest Premier League goal of the season and Dwight Gayle scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Almiron fired Newcastle ahead after 20 seconds when a mistake by Branislav Ivanovic allowed the hosts to counter-attack and Joelinton found the Paraguayan midfielder unmarked in the box as West Brom scrambled to recover.

The visitors equalised five minutes after the restart when Matt Phillips’s cross was met by Darnell Furlong who stretched to place a sweet low volley into the bottom corner.

Gayle restored Newcastle’s lead in the 82nd minute when he connected with fellow substitute Jacob Murphy’s cross and his bullet header hit the underside of the bar on its way into the top corner of the net.

Newcastle were playing their first match in two weeks after their fixture against Aston Villa was postponed when several squad members and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters

