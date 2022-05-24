iAfrica

Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again

11 hours ago 1 min read

The bail appeal of suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, will have to be heard again in the Western Cape High Court.

Mafe has launched an appeal against the dismissal of his bail application in April.

Judges hearing the matter are, however, divided.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a third judge had been appointed and Mafe’s bail appeal application would be heard on 30 May.

The NPA’s spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: “Last month, two High Court judges James Lekhuleni and Daniel Thulare heard marathon arguments in the bail application appeal and reserved judgment.”

After his arrest, Mafe underwent psychiatric evaluation, which his defence was opposed to.

The High Court eventually agreed with his legal team and ordered that he be discharged from the Valkenbeg psychiatric facility.

