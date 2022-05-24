Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again

The bail appeal of suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, will have to be heard again in the Western Cape High Court.
Mafe has launched an appeal against the dismissal of his bail application in April.
Judges hearing the matter are, however, divided.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a third judge had been appointed and Mafe’s bail appeal application would be heard on 30 May.
The NPA’s spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: “Last month, two High Court judges James Lekhuleni and Daniel Thulare heard marathon arguments in the bail application appeal and reserved judgment.”
After his arrest, Mafe underwent psychiatric evaluation, which his defence was opposed to.
The High Court eventually agreed with his legal team and ordered that he be discharged from the Valkenbeg psychiatric facility.
More Stories
SANDF Will Be Hard-Pressed To Assist In Future Catastrophes In SA – Modise
Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa
Ramaphosa Urges Leaders To Bring Culture Of servant Leadership Into Politics
Saftu Leadership Race Heats Up
KZN Battered By More Rain
Freedom Park CEO Defends Flag Project
Eskom Reduce Sunday Blackouts
KZN Battered By Severe Flooding Once Again
Power Cuts To Continue Into The Weekend – Eskom
Eskom Confirms Sabotage At Tutuka Power Station
We Listened To The People – Ramaphosa