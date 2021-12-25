Alleged Limpopo Shooting Suspect Due In Court On Tuesday

The Limpopo man who allegedly killed seven members of his family will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have been told the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument at a family meeting.

Limpopo social development department spokesperson, Witness Tiva says a team of social workers has been sent to help the remaining family members at this difficult time.

“The Department of Social Development, we immediately dispatched a team of social workers to Jim Jones village, it is a village outside Malamulele, where they have started providing psychosocial support to the remaining family members as well as other affected community members,” he said.

