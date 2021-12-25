iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Alleged Limpopo Shooting Suspect Due In Court On Tuesday

Twitter/@SAPoliceService

30 seconds ago 1 min read

The Limpopo man who allegedly killed seven members of his family will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have been told the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument at a family meeting.

Limpopo social development department spokesperson, Witness Tiva says a team of social workers has been sent to help the remaining family members at this difficult time.

“The Department of Social Development, we immediately dispatched a team of social workers to Jim Jones village, it is a village outside Malamulele, where they have started providing psychosocial support to the remaining family members as well as other affected community members,” he said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Medical Association Supports Scrapping Contact Tracing

2 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 847 New COVID-19 Cases

11 hours ago
1 min read

Department Threatens Legal Action Over Auction Of Nelson Mandela’s Cell Key

12 hours ago
SABC
1 min read

Motsoeneng Says Court Order Was Wrong

1 day ago
1 min read

J&J Booster Shots Available From Friday – Health Dept

1 day ago
1 min read

Health Dept Revises COVID-19 Quarantining, Tracing Protocols

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 157 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

SANParks Concerned About Number Of Rhinos Being Killed

2 days ago
1 min read

More Than 70% Of South Africans Have Been Exposed To COVID-19 – NICD

2 days ago
1 min read

Shell Seismic Survey In Line With Regulations

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 099 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Authorities Vow To Ensure COVID-19 Compliance

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Alleged Limpopo Shooting Suspect Due In Court On Tuesday

31 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Medical Association Supports Scrapping Contact Tracing

2 mins ago
3 min read

African Cup Of Nations Deserves More Respect – Vieira

6 mins ago
1 min read

Canadian Raonic Withdraws From Australian Open With Heel Injury

8 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer