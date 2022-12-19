Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide

ActionSA is devastated to learn that Police Constable Mlungisi Sikhakhane (23) accused of killing two women Enhle Majozi (18) and Sthembile Ngobese (23), whom he was believed to be romantically linked with, has committed suicide by hanging in his jail cell at the Westville Prison.
On 14 December 2022, ActionSA attended his court case proceedings and held a picket outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court to bring awareness to this extreme case of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and called for justice to be served for the Majozi and Ngobese family.
ActionSA had called on the Minister of Police Bheki Cele to handle the case with utmost urgency, as we had strong suspicions that the case was being dragged in favour of the accused.
To rub salt in the wound, Sikhakhane had not been forthcoming with the truth of why he committed the crime for which he stood accused, robbing both families of the closure they needed.
Instead, Sikhakhane chose the ‘easy way out’ instead of facing the full might of the law.
We hope to receive a full report and investigation from the Department of Correctional Service on how Sikhakhane was able to hang himself in his jail cell.
Our thoughts go out the Majozi and Ngobese family who have suffered yet another blow and will not see justice being served due to Sikhakhane’s actions.
To grapple with the loss of loved ones in such a horrific manner is nothing short of traumatising, and we hope God grants them strength in their difficult times.
