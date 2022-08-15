iAfrica

Alleged July Unrest Instigator Khanyile Back In Court

4 hours ago 1 min read

Accused July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile’s trial starts on Monday at the Durban Magistrates Court.

Khanyile is facing charges relating to looting and violence linked with last year’s July unrest.

He allegedly held gatherings, contrary to COVID-19 regulations, calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from the Estcourt correctional facility.

Khanyile was released on R5,000 bail last year.

