Alleged Instigators To Appear In Court

Two suspects accused of instigating the recent violence and looting are set to appear in court on Monday.
One will be at the Randfontein magistrate’s court and the other will appear at the Westonaria magistrate’s court.
One of the suspects is said to be behind a voice note inciting violence on social media.
A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested.
She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Over 200 people have died as a result of the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
