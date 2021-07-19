iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Alleged Instigators To Appear In Court

Photo Credit: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

50 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Two suspects accused of instigating the recent violence and looting are set to appear in court on Monday.

One will be at the Randfontein magistrate’s court and the other will appear at the Westonaria magistrate’s court.

One of the suspects is said to be behind a voice note inciting violence on social media.

A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Over 200 people have died as a result of the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma, Thales Trial Back In Court

4 mins ago
1 min read

NatJoints Tells Looters To Return Stolen Goods Or Risk Arrest

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
2 min read

Cele Announces Increased Policing In Phoenix

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Police And Army Seize Looted Goods

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 939 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN

3 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng May Be Coming Out Of Third Wave

3 days ago
1 min read

‘Significant Risk’ To Vaccination Progress

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma To Consult Legal Team

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Alleged Instigators To Appear In Court

50 seconds ago
1 min read

Zuma, Thales Trial Back In Court

4 mins ago
1 min read

NatJoints Tells Looters To Return Stolen Goods Or Risk Arrest

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago