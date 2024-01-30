Alleged Gang Boss Modack Pleads Not Guilty To 5 Of The 124 Charges Against Him

Alleged underworld gang kingpin Nafiz Modack is back in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, where he faces 124 charges related to racketeering and murder.

Modack on Tuesday morning pleaded not guilty to five of the charges he is facing, along with 14 other accused who are on trial for various crimes, including the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was killed in front of his house in Bishop Lavis, in September 2020.

The State started proceedings on Tuesday by telling the court that arrangements had been made to move Modack to a prison closer to Cape Town.

Modack is currently being held at Helderstroom Prison in Caledon.

Judge Robert Henney agreed that moving Modack closer to Cape Town would make consultations with the State easier.

The State continued reading the indictment to the accused on Tuesday, alleging that many of the accused were part of a gang operating in Heideveld, Manenberg and Wynberg.

Ten of the accused, including Modack, are set to plead on the remaining charges today.