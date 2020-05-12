Tue. May 12th, 2020

Alleged Cape Town Gangster Ernie ‘Lastag’ Solomon Wounded In Attempted Hit

An alleged Cape Town gangster has been wounded in an attempted hit.

Ernie ‘Lastag’ Solomon and his son were shot at and wounded in Hawston on Monday night.

Police have confirmed both men were hurt and a third man, who was with them, was killed in the shooting.

Solomon allegedly leads the gang known as the Terrible Josters.

EWN

