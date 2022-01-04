iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

Twitter/@Branji_KE

7 seconds ago 1 min read

The case against the suspect linked to the fire at Parliament has been postponed to 11 January.

Zandile Christmas Mafe’s arrest was confirmed by the Hawks on Sunday as firefighters battled the blaze. He has denied involvement in the fire at Parliament.

The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against the man arrested in connection with the fire that’s destroyed parts of Parliament.

The matter has been postponed for further investigation.

He faces two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.

The state has indicated it will oppose bail.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene

6 mins ago
1 min read

If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

17 mins ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

21 mins ago
1 min read

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

1 day ago
1 min read

Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot

1 day ago
1 min read

Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille

2 days ago
1 min read

Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire

2 days ago
1 min read

Old Assembly Building On Fire

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene

6 mins ago
1 min read

If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

17 mins ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

21 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer