Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

The case against the suspect linked to the fire at Parliament has been postponed to 11 January.
Zandile Christmas Mafe’s arrest was confirmed by the Hawks on Sunday as firefighters battled the blaze. He has denied involvement in the fire at Parliament.
The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against the man arrested in connection with the fire that’s destroyed parts of Parliament.
The matter has been postponed for further investigation.
He faces two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.
The state has indicated it will oppose bail.
