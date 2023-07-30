All the African Hiking Trails on Offer

The Rwenzori Mountains are on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The Central Circuit Trail is a striking, well-maintained route that takes seven to nine days and there are plenty of huts along the way. The highest peak belongs to Mount Stanley (5109 metres) which takes a week to reach and climb. A hike through lush tropical forest in south-western Mauritius culminates in a view of the Seven Coloured Earths of Chamarel, a geological spectacle that has fascinated tourists since the 1960s. There are numerous peaks and craters and the terrain also varies from farmland and rainforest to savannah. Mount Cameroon is rich in biodiversity with endemic plants and birds. Malawi’s Mount Mulanje or Mulanje Massif is located in the country’s southern region and is wonderful for hiking and climbing enthusiasts and also accommodates those looking for a gentle stroll.

