iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

All-Star Lineup Confirmed to Explore What it Takes for Women to Make it to the top of Corporate Africa

Africa.com Summit
21 mins ago 2 min read

On October 13, 2021, a seismic event will take place in Africa: we will begin the journey of supporting every African woman to take on a new dream – climbing the corporate ladder to the number one spot.  Why is it that most discussions of African women in business are focused on small and medium-sized businesses?  We want to see African women dream big – why not earn the top spot in a large, complex organization?

In addition to revealing the names of the 50 women on the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, we will feature two big discussions:

Beating the Odds, will feature Harvard Business School’s Tony Mayo’s research on black women graduates of Harvard Business School who made it to the top spot.  He will share what a study of these successful women tells us.  Then, a panel of Women CEOs from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs will react to Professor Mayo’s research by sharing their own journeys to the top of Corporate Africa, and commenting on what is similar to Corporate America, and what it takes for women to get to the top in Corporate Africa.  Finally, we will explore the surprising role that stock exchanges are playing worldwide in advocating for women in big business.

Confirmed speakers include:

Presentation: Beating the Odds

  • Harvard Business School Professor –  Tony Mayo

Panel Discussion: What does it take for women to make it to the Top of Corporate Africa?

  • Google West Africa Director – Juliet Ehimuan
  • Standard Bank Namibia CEO – Mercia Geises
  • East Africa Breweries Group Managing Director – Jane Karuku
  • BP Southern Africa CEO – Taelo Mojapelo
  • Old Mutual Managing Director Corporate – Prabashini Moodley
  • Moderated by: Teresa Clarke, Chair & Executive Editor, Africa.com

Panel Discussion: The surprising role that stock exchanges are playing as advocates for women’s leadership – leading the charge in gender lens investing

  • Johannesburg Stock Exchange Chairman – Nonkululeko Nyembezi
  • Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO – Temi Popoola, CFA
  • McKinsey Nigeria Partner – Mayowa Kuyoro
  • Women Corporate Directors (USA) CEO – Susan Keating
  • Moderated by: Lerato Mbhele, BBC journalist and broadcast host of African Business Report

Additional information and free registration are available here.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

I Was Aware Of Zuma’s Medical Parole – Lamola

10 hours ago
4 min read

The Private Sector’s Key Role In Accelerating The Implementation Of The AfCFTA

10 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Joburg ‘In Negotiations’ To Take Over Soweto Power Supply

10 hours ago
1 min read

Durban Chemical Plant Did Not Have Environmental Authorisation – Report

10 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 809 New COVID-19 Cases

11 hours ago
1 min read

Judge John Hlophe accepts Chief Justice nomination

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 306 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Launches Vooma Vaccination Drive In Katlehong

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 635 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
5 min read

Franchising In South Africa: What Entrepreneurs Must Know To Succeed

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages

3 days ago
1 min read

Mpho Moerane Elected Johannesburg Mayor

3 days ago

You may have missed

Africa.com Summit
2 min read

All-Star Lineup Confirmed to Explore What it Takes for Women to Make it to the top of Corporate Africa

21 mins ago
3 min read

US, Africa to Work Together on Climate Change

9 hours ago
5 min read

Business Travel Today: What’s New, What’s Changed And What Will Never Be The Same Again?

9 hours ago
6 min read

Five Tips For Promoting Mental Well-Being In The Workplace

10 hours ago