All-Star Lineup Confirmed To Explore What It Takes For Women To Make It To The Top Of Corporate Africa

On October 13, 2021, a seismic event will take place in Africa: we will begin the journey of supporting every African woman to take on a new dream – climbing the corporate ladder to the number one spot. Why is it that most discussions of African women in business are focused on small and medium-sized businesses? We want to see African women dream big – why not earn the top spot in a large, complex organization? In addition to revealing the names of the 50 women on the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, we will feature two big discussions: Beating the Odds, will feature Harvard Business School’s Tony Mayo’s research on black women graduates of Harvard Business School who made it to the top spot. Finally, we will explore the surprising role that stock exchanges are playing worldwide in advocating for women in big business.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

