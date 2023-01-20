All Provinces Matric Results Improved In Performance – Motshekga

All nine provinces have upped their matric performance.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says they all achieved at least a 70-percent pass rate, and none did worse than 2021.

Motshekga announced an 80.1-percent matric pass rate for the class of 2022 on Thursday, which is the second highest since 2019.

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most passes that qualify to study further at university.

The minister commended the matriculants for their resilience.

In addition, the education standards body Umalusi gave the 2022 matric results its stamp of approval.

Motshekga says her department was commended by the body for upholding the integrity of the process.

While the overall pass rate has increased, some schools still face an uphill battle.

Motshekga says that while no district fell below a 60-percent pass rate, her department will be paying particular attention to underperforming districts in the coming year.

