All Emergency Teams Deployed In Areas Affected By Heavy Rain – CoCT

Disaster management personnel in the Western Cape are on high alert after a cold front brought heavy rainfall to the Mother City.

The first of a series of cold fronts made landfall on Sunday and is expected to last until Wednesday.

Some of the city’s worst affected areas include informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand and Delft.

Several roadways across the city have been flooded.

Weather forecasts indicate the cold and wet conditions will persist into Wednesday.

Community leaders in Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa said they’ll be offering alternative accommodation to residents impacted by flooding.

The electricity department is also working to restore power after residents in Mitchells Plain, Bridgetown, Claremont and Grassy Park, among other communities, reported weather-related power outages.

