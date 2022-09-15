All Clear for Ride Hailing Firms in Tanzania

Tanzania’s government has announced the resumption of Uber and Bolt ride-hailing services after weeks of controversy over the fate of the two companies. Uber suspended their services in April, whereas Bolt decided to switch to only-corporate clients in August, after the government’s regulatory changes were enforced in March. Tanzania’s transport regulatory authority (Latra)’s director Habibu Suluo said the companies’ challenges had been sorted following a meeting with the government. “We met both companies on 5-6 September where we had a dialogue with their Africa representative and the two parties agreed to resume services,” he said. He said the agreement was favourable to both companies and members of the Tanzania online taxi drivers’ association.
SOURCE: BBC
